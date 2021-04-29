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Quantum Computing, Enemies of Liberty Fight Almighty God Pt 2 w/PG
Resistance Chicks
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60 views • April 29, 2021
Read Along https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/04/the-enemies-of-liberty-that-chose-to.html
Technology, Mesmerizing The Focus of the Soul, Makes it witchcraft, Totalitarisme. Raping of the Soul . A perfect concoction, a witches brew used since the beginning of time! Used by Witchdoctors, High Priest of Pagan Religions, Kings, Sorcerers and Magicians. Con Artist Tricks.
PG revival, revival, Bear with me. I don't think it is the End Times. People are going to "KNOW" "Immanuel" God with us. That means God in us. Everything that was pronounced on Christmas Morning. Goodwill, Peace on Earth. Joy to the World, her King has come. Let earth receive her King. I've had a vision of farms everywhere, barns, ponds every where. Men will be one with God on this earth. It has already happened it is our past. less than 100years ago. You've just forgotten. I'm here to remind of who you are where your family comes from your roots.

New ERA has Arisen in 2020, An ERA of Freedom, Liberty, Life, Patriotism, Love for God, Family, Land and country. With that we are creating a new You-tube channel. ***Created By Divine Design*** Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.

LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/12/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html

Contact Us:
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Keywords
info warsprophecytransportationanointedgreat resetgeorge gammontimothy dixonapril 24 2021ibm quantum computing ai
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