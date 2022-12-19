ECONOMIC FALSE FLAG IS HAPPENING! - Fed Ready To COLLAPSE Economy For Great Reset!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the controlled collapse of the economy as the Federal Reserve makes new interest rate announcements and attempts to claim that inflation is a thing of the past as they pump absurd amounts of money into the markets.

Even Blackrock, one of the world's biggest evil corporations is claiming that the central banks are purposely trying to cause recession. The reality is, we are already in a recession. This much is obvious to anyone having to actually spend money to feed themselves.

Unemployment is skyrocketing, inflation is insane and interest rates continue to rise, slowly but surely. This is the perfect storm for a global collapse to force us into a cashless Great Reset complete with technocratic social credit tied to the new BRICS world reserve currency.

