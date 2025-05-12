Mother of Harlots vs. The Bride of Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 12 2025

The world is trying to erase womanhood, redefine motherhood, and replace God's order with confusion. But the Bible hasn't changed.





A mother is a woman, created by God. She is distinct. She is irreplaceable.





Rizpah stood guard over the corpses of her sons, protecting them from beasts and birds, and would not be moved.

In Solomon's courtroom, the real mother revealed herself not by argument, but by sacrifice. She would rather give her child away than see him torn in half.