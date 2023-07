STEVE QUAYLE EXPOSES UFO'S!

THE BIBLE IS EXPLICIT A VEIL OF DELUSION WILLBE CAST OVER HUMANITY IN THE END TIMES WE'RE NOW LIVING IN TODAY. SADLY MOT OF HUMANITY WILL FALL FOR ANYTHING TODAY. THEY'VE FALIED TO DO REAL RESEARCH AND WILL BE CONNED BY SATAN. ONE MUST BE VERY CAUTIOUS BECAUSE VIRTUALLY EVERYONE LIES IN TODAYS CORRUPT WORLD. THIS IS WHY ONE HAS TO HAVE THE HOLY SPIRIT WITHIN TO SEE THROUGH THESE LIES. THIS IS WHY I ONLY FOLLOW THOSE INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE A PROVIN TRACK RECORD FOR TELLING THE TRUTH. WHEN THE CORRUPT ELITE ROLL OUT THEIR ALIEN AGENDA PEOPLE WON'T BELIEVE WHT'S HAPPENING RIGHT BEFORE THEIR VERY EYES. IT WILL SEEM IT'S TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE BUT HUMANITY WILL ACCEPT THIS FALUSE DECEPTION JUST THE SAME. DON'T FALL FOR THE HYPE AND GET IN TUNE SPIRITUALLY OR YOU COULD BE LEFT BEHIND NOT LONG FROM NOW...