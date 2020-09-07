© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden - College Lies Buzzer
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • September 07, 2020
Biden did not go to Syracuse Law School on a “full academic scholarship.” It was a half scholarship based on financial need.
He didn't finish in the “top half” of his class. He was 76th out of 85.
He did not win the award given to the outstanding political science student at his undergraduate college, the University of Delaware.
He didn’t graduate from Delaware with “three degrees,” but with a single B.A. in political science and history.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/07/27/joe-bidens-worst-campaign-moment-revisited/
#sleepyjoebiden #creepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden # joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
He didn't finish in the “top half” of his class. He was 76th out of 85.
He did not win the award given to the outstanding political science student at his undergraduate college, the University of Delaware.
He didn’t graduate from Delaware with “three degrees,” but with a single B.A. in political science and history.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/07/27/joe-bidens-worst-campaign-moment-revisited/
#sleepyjoebiden #creepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden # joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.