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OUTRAGEOUS - Pregnant Mother Faces 30 Years For Peacefully Protesting
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180 views • April 15, 2021
A women who just took a winter road trip and found her way to the capitol protests was aggressively arrested in the middle of the night while being 4 months pregnant and having nothing to do with the protest other than her presence.
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60787a6737494025d4bd7840
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60787a6737494025d4bd7840
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