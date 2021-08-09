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EP 123: I Always Feel Like Somebody's Watching Me
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10 views • August 09, 2021
This week, we chat about a topic that we feel should be a top priority on everyone's mind but sadly isn't...privacy. We take a look at what one major technology company has announced it will be doing in the near future and why it's concerning. Then, we read through some of the "residential services agreement" of a major service provider to show you what so many of us have either knowingly, or in the majority of cases, unknowingly agreed to when using these particular services. As always, we also talk about solutions so that not all hope and privacy are lost, though the sacrifice of convenience may very well be required.
Episode Links:
https://apnews.com/article/technology-business-child-abuse-apple-inc-7fe2a09427d663cda8addfeeffc40196
Sign Up for a Free Inner Child Group Hypnosis Session with Monique: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inner-child-group-hypnosis-session-tickets-165645087917
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
https://apnews.com/article/technology-business-child-abuse-apple-inc-7fe2a09427d663cda8addfeeffc40196
Sign Up for a Free Inner Child Group Hypnosis Session with Monique: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inner-child-group-hypnosis-session-tickets-165645087917
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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