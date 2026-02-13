BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Venezuela’s Acting Prez Delcy Rodríguez: "The sale of oil from Venezuela to the US has been done exclusively & commercially through PDVSA"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
Follow
50 views • 1 day ago

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez: "The sale of oil from Venezuela to the U.S. has been done exclusively and commercially through PDVSA."

Adding, Russia thought Epstein was a Foreign Agent:

Newly surfaced Epstein files suggest that Jeffrey Epstein was given an early heads-up that Vladimir Putin had decided to move forward with designating foreign NGOs as “foreign agents” in Russia.

In a 2013 email exchange, Thorbjørn Jagland — former Prime Minister of Norway and at the time Secretary General of the Council of Europe — writes:

“Strange. I just got a call informing me that Putin has decided to change the law on foreign agents after the meeting we had… I asked about you and they said it would happen.”

Epstein’s response is brief:

“No problem, maybe sometime in the future.”

Epstein tried to get access to Russian officials but never made it through into any real decision-making circles, yet the correspondence still raises questions about his network and why a senior European political figure would be discussing impending Russian legal decisions with him at all.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
