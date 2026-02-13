Venezuela’s Acting Prez Delcy Rodríguez: "The sale of oil from Venezuela to the US has been done exclusively & commercially through PDVSA"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez: "The sale of oil from Venezuela to the U.S. has been done exclusively and commercially through PDVSA."
Adding, Russia thought Epstein was a Foreign Agent:
Newly surfaced Epstein files suggest that Jeffrey Epstein was given an early heads-up that Vladimir Putin had decided to move forward with designating foreign NGOs as “foreign agents” in Russia.
In a 2013 email exchange, Thorbjørn Jagland — former Prime Minister of Norway and at the time Secretary General of the Council of Europe — writes:
“Strange. I just got a call informing me that Putin has decided to change the law on foreign agents after the meeting we had… I asked about you and they said it would happen.”
Epstein’s response is brief:
“No problem, maybe sometime in the future.”
Epstein tried to get access to Russian officials but never made it through into any real decision-making circles, yet the correspondence still raises questions about his network and why a senior European political figure would be discussing impending Russian legal decisions with him at all.