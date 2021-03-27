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Scott McKay Has An Important Interview With Doctor Judy Mikovitz And It's More About Our Freedoms
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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1130 views • March 27, 2021
Scott McKay has a great interview with doctor Judy Mikovitz who is a real strong fighter for medical truth and for our freedoms and has faced tyranny and illegal arrests while she takes a stand for not only her rights but your rights too. Take a listen to this very informative interview as she explains her history in the medical field and what she knows about Dr. Fauci who only has evil intentions for the health or rather the ill health of all Americans and the people of the world. There is a real agenda to bring about early deaths for the people of the world and especially for Americans. So listen carefully to what both Scott and Judy have to say and then consider where you stand and if you can stand for freedom and the freedoms of your brothers and sisters that also love freedom and will stand with you as well.

Please make an effort to share this video with everyone including the ignorant people of the world as we all need to stand together and push back against the insanity that is spreading like a deadly virus which is actually more deadly than a biological virus.

Please visit the other informative videos of Scott McKay at the links below and support his cause which is to bring about an army of Patriot Streetfighters that will fight for the return of our God given freedoms for all Americans. So join the fight by spreading the word of truth and God be with you and yours.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3lLqJ9IR1EPHBnvwu6hjnA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iEEyUbQyprZ7aw7Iq1d7Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkvU3kynPHeQW_1dm9d2ZFQ/videos
Keywords
freedomevilvaccinationvaccinetruthcabalpatriotmedicalillegaldoctorvirusunlawfulmandatesfightermaskslockdownscovid-19cv-19cv19wearing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy