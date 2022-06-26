X22 FINANCIAL NEWS - The Great Reset/Green New Deal Is Backfiring, Down She Goes

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2809a - June 26, 2022
The Great Reset/Green New Deal Is Backfiring, Down She Goes
The [CB] push is now failing, nobody is buying what they are selling. The people are concerned about inflation, fuel and their jobs. They see the lies from the [JB] and the [CB]. The Green new deal push is now backfiring on them.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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