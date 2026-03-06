Above Ground Silver -vs- Market Supply: Understanding the Real Price Driver | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan reviews research from the Silver Institute examining the relationship between above-ground silver stocks and the price of silver. At first glance, the study’s conclusion appears counterintuitive because it states that there is no clear correlation between the total amount of silver above ground and the metal’s market price. This seems to challenge the traditional idea that supply and demand drive prices. Morgan explains that the confusion comes from misunderstanding what “above-ground stocks” actually represent. While humanity may have produced tens of billions of ounces of silver throughout history, a large portion of that metal no longer participates in the market. Much of it has been consumed in industrial products, dispersed in electronics, jewelry, religious artifacts, or household goods, or lost in landfills and other locations where recovery is uneconomic. As a result, although the silver technically still exists, it is effectively unavailable for trading.

Because of this distinction, comparing the total historical stock of silver to the market price does not produce a meaningful relationship. The price of silver is determined not by the theoretical amount of metal that exists somewhere in the world, but by the much smaller quantity that is actually available to buy and sell. Morgan emphasizes that the real drivers of price are the tradable sources of supply, which come primarily from newly mined silver, recycled scrap, and bullion inventories held by investors or exchanges such as COMEX, the LBMA, the Shanghai Gold Exchange, and silver ETFs. Against that supply stands demand from industrial users, investors, and fabrication sectors like jewelry and silverware.

When investment demand rises or industrial consumption grows faster than available supply, inventories tighten and prices move higher. Conversely, when demand weakens or scrap supply increases, prices can fall. Morgan uses the analogy of housing markets to explain the concept: the price of homes in a city is determined by the number of houses actually for sale compared with the number of buyers, not by the total number of houses that exist in the country. Silver functions the same way. The existence of large quantities of silver embedded in products does not influence the market price because that metal is not available for immediate trade.

Morgan concludes that the Silver Institute’s findings actually reinforce traditional supply and demand economics rather than contradict them. What matters is the “float,” the relatively small portion of silver that can realistically enter the market. Unlike gold, where nearly all metal ever mined still exists in recoverable form and can return to the market when prices rise, silver has been heavily consumed by industry. This consumption disperses the metal throughout the economy, making it difficult to recover and leaving the active silver market much smaller than the total historical production suggests. As a result, when demand increases in such a small tradable market, prices can move quickly. Silver is not scarce because it was never mined, Morgan explains, but because so much of it has been used. The practical availability of silver, not the theoretical total supply, is what ultimately drives price movements.

