BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Above Ground Silver -vs- Market Supply: Understanding the Real Price Driver
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
403 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 23 hours ago

Above Ground Silver -vs- Market Supply: Understanding the Real Price Driver | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan reviews research from the Silver Institute examining the relationship between above-ground silver stocks and the price of silver. At first glance, the study’s conclusion appears counterintuitive because it states that there is no clear correlation between the total amount of silver above ground and the metal’s market price. This seems to challenge the traditional idea that supply and demand drive prices. Morgan explains that the confusion comes from misunderstanding what “above-ground stocks” actually represent. While humanity may have produced tens of billions of ounces of silver throughout history, a large portion of that metal no longer participates in the market. Much of it has been consumed in industrial products, dispersed in electronics, jewelry, religious artifacts, or household goods, or lost in landfills and other locations where recovery is uneconomic. As a result, although the silver technically still exists, it is effectively unavailable for trading.

Because of this distinction, comparing the total historical stock of silver to the market price does not produce a meaningful relationship. The price of silver is determined not by the theoretical amount of metal that exists somewhere in the world, but by the much smaller quantity that is actually available to buy and sell. Morgan emphasizes that the real drivers of price are the tradable sources of supply, which come primarily from newly mined silver, recycled scrap, and bullion inventories held by investors or exchanges such as COMEX, the LBMA, the Shanghai Gold Exchange, and silver ETFs. Against that supply stands demand from industrial users, investors, and fabrication sectors like jewelry and silverware.

When investment demand rises or industrial consumption grows faster than available supply, inventories tighten and prices move higher. Conversely, when demand weakens or scrap supply increases, prices can fall. Morgan uses the analogy of housing markets to explain the concept: the price of homes in a city is determined by the number of houses actually for sale compared with the number of buyers, not by the total number of houses that exist in the country. Silver functions the same way. The existence of large quantities of silver embedded in products does not influence the market price because that metal is not available for immediate trade.

Morgan concludes that the Silver Institute’s findings actually reinforce traditional supply and demand economics rather than contradict them. What matters is the “float,” the relatively small portion of silver that can realistically enter the market. Unlike gold, where nearly all metal ever mined still exists in recoverable form and can return to the market when prices rise, silver has been heavily consumed by industry. This consumption disperses the metal throughout the economy, making it difficult to recover and leaving the active silver market much smaller than the total historical production suggests. As a result, when demand increases in such a small tradable market, prices can move quickly. Silver is not scarce because it was never mined, Morgan explains, but because so much of it has been used. The practical availability of silver, not the theoretical total supply, is what ultimately drives price movements.

Watch this video on Above Ground Silver -vs- Market Supply: Understanding the Real Price Driver, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Above Ground Silver -vs- Market Supply: Understanding the Real Price Driver.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A strategic pivot: U.S. secures Venezuelan gold in post-Maduro economic shift

A strategic pivot: U.S. secures Venezuelan gold in post-Maduro economic shift

Willow Tohi
Mind Wars: A guide to breaking free from brainwashing

Mind Wars: A guide to breaking free from brainwashing

Kevin Hughes
The Remnant Rising: Exposing the hidden hand behind economic collapse

The Remnant Rising: Exposing the hidden hand behind economic collapse

Ramon Tomey
A costly reckoning: Tariff refund delays threaten to inflate federal liability

A costly reckoning: Tariff refund delays threaten to inflate federal liability

Willow Tohi
Gold and silver prices plunge due to strong dollar and fading Fed rate cut expectations

Gold and silver prices plunge due to strong dollar and fading Fed rate cut expectations

Patrick Lewis
U.S. Stocks Fall, Oil Prices Surge Following U.S.-Israel Strikes on Iran

U.S. Stocks Fall, Oil Prices Surge Following U.S.-Israel Strikes on Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy