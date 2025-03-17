Idolatry, Pride and False Teachers Some of Satan’s Most Enticing Deceptions - Julius Agbor

Satan has disguised himself as an angel of light, so it makes sense that the deception he wages against humankind appears plausible and even attractive. Julius Agbor is an author, professor, economist, and pastor who offers outstanding insight into the nature of Satan’s most enticing deceptions. He is the author of Before the Rapture: The 7 Forms of Deception Each Christian Must Overcome. He says Jesus is coming back soon, and it will be sudden, dramatic, and unannounced. He discusses the seven deceptions Christians will encounter when it comes to discussions surrounding the impending rapture before Christ’s Second Coming. He also explains the difference between the Gospel of Christ and the Gospel of the Kingdom from scripture.









TAKEAWAYS





Some red flags associated with false teaching include a promotion of immorality and heretical doctrine





Deception has to be very close to the source for it be believable, so it can be hard to decipher





Idolatry, overconfidence, disloyalty, and pride are four of the seven deceptions Julius discusses in his book





One out of every eight New Testament Scriptures refers to the Second Coming of Christ









