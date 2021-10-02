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American citizens blocked from entering their own country
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100 views • October 02, 2021
American citizens and permanent residents evacuated from Afghanistan not allowed entry into the US.
What is the deeper meaning of that?
References
https://www.diamondandsilk.com/biden-admin-bars-evacuation-flight-with-americans-on-board-from-landing-in-us-dhs-official-responds/
https://archive.ph/biYp9
https://archive.ph/Toi0O
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What is the deeper meaning of that?
References
https://www.diamondandsilk.com/biden-admin-bars-evacuation-flight-with-americans-on-board-from-landing-in-us-dhs-official-responds/
https://archive.ph/biYp9
https://archive.ph/Toi0O
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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