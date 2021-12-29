FRONTLINE TECH REVEALS HIGH RATES OF JAB INJURIES

FRONTLINE TECH REVEALS HIGH RATES OF JAB INJURIESFRONTLINE TECH REVEALS HIGH RATES OF JAB INJURIES. ANONYMOUS INTERVIEW WITH LOLA - ⁣‘Lola’ is a technician in a major Canadian hospital.In this exclusive interview Lola reveals the marked difference between what the media and government are telling the public and what she was actually seeing in the hospital.On hospital under-staffing before and in the midst of this “pandemic”…Prior to the pandemic healthcare funding was pretty miniscule. The hospital staff were being forced to do more with less. Work volumes were on the increase, almost impossible to manage yet across the hospital requests for more staffing were denied due to insufficient funding as claimed by hospital [executives]. This began about five or six years ago and progressively became worse. Just before 2020 getting a day off would be difficult because there were not enough staff. As a result, overall morale was not great.On how the hospital manages safety protocols; then and now…At the beginning patients who were diagnosed as having COVID or those who were suspected of having it were restricted in transport of routes they can take to move around from their room, specific routes or elevators in the hospital. Then these routes had to be cleaned immediately after use before anyone else could use it. That was deemed unnecessary after some time. These patients could be transported wherever they had to go by taking any route. It seems risky to me, to eradicate such high levels of precautions and of preventing the spread of infection, if this perceived dangerous pathogen was so deadly.On the lack of Covid cases among hospital workers…I worked this entire pandemic and I did not contract COVID more importantly, our department was such high traffic of patients from outside, emergency room, inpatient, ICUs [that] never had an outbreak of COVID. Not one technologist in our department that I know of tested positive for COVID.On the common injuries you witness in the hospitals, post injection roll-out...I saw patients themselves claim that what they are experiencing is due to these therapies. One patient in their fifties or sixties claimed that they began having neurological ⁣symptoms. This patient was very scared of getting their second dose because they felt so awful after the first and they were not believed. Another person claimed that they had an enlarged lymph node under their arm after they received the injection. A woman in her forties ceased to have a menstrual cycle post-injection of this therapy ⁣A young patient experienced a case of DVT after their first dose and their leg remained swollen even a few months after and then experienced a pulmonary embolism after their second dose.“All these Big Pharma Drug Dealer's, Politician's, Media & Bureaucrat's should be arrested & charged with "Crimes against Humanity" like the Naxi criminals 75 years ago. Then hang the guilty & distribute their assets to the ones they harmed. “source: