死磕到底|stick it out to the end #takedownCCP

死磕到底

stick it out to the end



Verse1:

該出手的時候，我慫了

When I was supposed to help, I was timid.

該出聲的時候，我窒息了

I was speechless when I should have said NO

看見醜陋，我閉上眼睛

Seeing ugliness, I close my eyes

我恐懼，我哭泣

I am afraid, I cry

看見汙穢，我轉過臉去

Seeing the filth, I turned my face away

我恐懼，我哭泣

I am afraid, I cry



Chorus1：

這樣下去，再沒有正義

If this continues, there will be no justice

這樣下去，再沒有公平

If this continues, there will be no fairness

我要站起，把真相高舉

I gonna stand up and hold up the truth

這一回，我要死磕到底

This time, I'm going to stick it out to the end



這樣下去，再沒有光明

If this continues, there will be no light

這樣下去，黑暗將來臨

If this continues, darkness will come

既然沒有，後路可逃避

Since there is no way that we can escape

這一回，我要死磕到底

So, we gonna stick it out to the end



Verse2:

我祈求過上帝，平安地過去

I have prayed to God and hope to spend this time safely

卻被魔鬼嘲笑，軟弱沒勇氣

But I was mocked by the devil that I was weak and lacking courage

也許我沒力氣，也許沒勇氣

Maybe I don’t have the strength, maybe I don’t have the courage

雖恐懼，雖哭泣

Although I am afraid and crying

但是我有骨氣，有戰友在一起

But I have backbone, I have brothers standing with me

要奮力，要抗拒

I want to resist



Chorus2:

姐妹，兄弟，堅守住陣地

Sisters and Brothers, hold your field

要把，真相，全散播出去

To spread the truth all the way

就算，推特，帳號全刪去

Even if Twitter, lock my accounts

這一回，我們死磕到底

This time, we stick it out to the end



螞蟻，螞蟻，全宇宙無敵

We the people(ants) are invincible

爆料，革命，永不言放棄

Whistle blowers never give up

全力，爭取，最後的勝利

All-out, fight for final victory

洗洗屁，跟妳死磕到底

F****ing CCP we gonna stick it out to your death



Bridge：

從今天起我們不再懼怕妳的淫威

From now on we will no longer be afraid of your lust

因為這裏每一只螞蟻都叫郭文貴

Because each of us is called Guo Wengui(Miles Kwok)

從今天起微弱的力量抱團絕不後退

From now on, the weaks will stay with each other without retreating

因為這裏每一只螞蟻都叫郭文貴

Because each of us is called Guo Wengui



從今天起希望燃燒從此無懼無畏

From today, our hope lights, we are fearless.

因為這裏每一只螞蟻都叫郭文貴

Because each of us is called the patriot

從今天起我們不再是曾經懦弱的傀儡

We are no longer the cowardly puppets like before

因為這裏每一只螞蟻都叫郭文貴

Because each of us is called the patriot



Chorus 3:

Spreading! Spreading! The truth of COVID19

傳播！傳播病毒的真相！

Even Twitter,

就算，推特

Suspend all 'my account

帳號全刪去

Action! Action!

行動！行動！

Take down the CCP

推翻共產主義

Stand with him.

與天選之子一起

Stick it out to the end.

一起死磕到底！



Chorus 3:

Spreading! Spreading! The truth of COVID19

傳播！傳播病毒的真相！

Even Twitter,

就算，推特

Suspend all 'my account

帳號全刪去

Action! Action!

行動！行動！

Take down the CCP

推翻共產主義



CCP，跟妳死磕到底

CCP, We gonna stick it out to the end

跟妳死磕到底

stick it out to the end

跟妳死磕到底

stick it out to the end

跟妳死磕到底

stick it out to the end



制作团队



主唱

江米 JiangMi

尕魚兒 GaFish

暗夜 DarkNight

冠軍的後媽 GuanMama

我的腹肌呢 Where's my abs

地獄火 Hellfire

上帝掌權 God Reigns

MC文藝 MC ART

作詞作曲

上帝掌權 God Reigns



視頻制作

我的腹肌呢 Where's my abs