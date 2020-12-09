死磕到底|stick it out to the end #takedownCCP

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stick it out to the end
Verse1:
該出手的時候，我慫了
When I was supposed to help, I was timid.
該出聲的時候，我窒息了
I was speechless when I should have said NO
看見醜陋，我閉上眼睛
Seeing ugliness, I close my eyes
我恐懼，我哭泣
I am afraid, I cry
看見汙穢，我轉過臉去
Seeing the filth, I turned my face away
我恐懼，我哭泣
I am afraid, I cry
Chorus1：
這樣下去，再沒有正義
If this continues, there will be no justice
這樣下去，再沒有公平
If this continues, there will be no fairness
我要站起，把真相高舉
I gonna stand up and hold up the truth
這一回，我要死磕到底
This time, I'm going to stick it out to the end
這樣下去，再沒有光明
If this continues, there will be no light
這樣下去，黑暗將來臨
If this continues, darkness will come
既然沒有，後路可逃避
Since there is no way that we can escape
這一回，我要死磕到底
So, we gonna stick it out to the end
Verse2:
我祈求過上帝，平安地過去
I have prayed to God and hope to spend this time safely
卻被魔鬼嘲笑，軟弱沒勇氣
But I was mocked by the devil that I was weak and lacking courage
也許我沒力氣，也許沒勇氣
Maybe I don’t have the strength, maybe I don’t have the courage
雖恐懼，雖哭泣
Although I am afraid and crying
但是我有骨氣，有戰友在一起
But I have backbone, I have brothers standing with me
要奮力，要抗拒
I want to resist
Chorus2:
姐妹，兄弟，堅守住陣地
Sisters and Brothers, hold your field
要把，真相，全散播出去
To spread the truth all the way
就算，推特，帳號全刪去
Even if Twitter, lock my accounts
這一回，我們死磕到底
This time, we stick it out to the end
螞蟻，螞蟻，全宇宙無敵
We the people(ants) are invincible
爆料，革命，永不言放棄
Whistle blowers never give up
全力，爭取，最後的勝利
All-out, fight for final victory
洗洗屁，跟妳死磕到底
F****ing CCP we gonna stick it out to your death
Bridge：
從今天起我們不再懼怕妳的淫威
From now on we will no longer be afraid of your lust
因為這裏每一只螞蟻都叫郭文貴
Because each of us is called Guo Wengui(Miles Kwok)
從今天起微弱的力量抱團絕不後退
From now on, the weaks will stay with each other without retreating
因為這裏每一只螞蟻都叫郭文貴
Because each of us is called Guo Wengui
從今天起希望燃燒從此無懼無畏
From today, our hope lights, we are fearless.
因為這裏每一只螞蟻都叫郭文貴
Because each of us is called the patriot
從今天起我們不再是曾經懦弱的傀儡
We are no longer the cowardly puppets like before
因為這裏每一只螞蟻都叫郭文貴
Because each of us is called the patriot
Chorus 3:
Spreading! Spreading! The truth of COVID19
傳播！傳播病毒的真相！
Even Twitter,
就算，推特
Suspend all 'my account
帳號全刪去
Action! Action!
行動！行動！
Take down the CCP
推翻共產主義
Stand with him.
與天選之子一起
Stick it out to the end.
一起死磕到底！
Chorus 3:
Spreading! Spreading! The truth of COVID19
傳播！傳播病毒的真相！
Even Twitter,
就算，推特
Suspend all 'my account
帳號全刪去
Action! Action!
行動！行動！
Take down the CCP
推翻共產主義
CCP，跟妳死磕到底
CCP, We gonna stick it out to the end
跟妳死磕到底
stick it out to the end
跟妳死磕到底
stick it out to the end
跟妳死磕到底
stick it out to the end
制作团队
主唱
江米 JiangMi
尕魚兒 GaFish
暗夜 DarkNight
冠軍的後媽 GuanMama
我的腹肌呢 Where's my abs
地獄火 Hellfire
上帝掌權 God Reigns
MC文藝 MC ART
作詞作曲
上帝掌權 God Reigns
視頻制作
我的腹肌呢 Where's my abs