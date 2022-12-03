Russia Ukraine Updates





December 2, 2022





The Dutch farmers have started protesting again today and were immediately hunted down and disbanded by the police and riot squads.





This is what ‘liberal democracy’ looks like under prime minister Mark Rutte.





Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at russiaukraineupdates.locals.com!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1yfu46-the-dutch-farmers-have-started-protesting-again-today-and-were-immediately-.html



