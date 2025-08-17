© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Khamzat Chimaev Wins UFC Middleweight Title in Chicago | UFC 319 Results & Highlights!
Description
UFC 319 delivered fireworks in Chicago: Khamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus Du Plessis to become the new Middleweight Champion with a near-flawless performance and unanimous 50-44 scorecards. History was made on the undercard with two spinning elbow finishes by Lerone Murphy and Carlos Prates. Tim Elliott scored a guillotine submission in a packed night of decisive action. What’s next for Chimaev—can he claim three-division gold? Watch all the top UFC 319 highlights and subscribe for fresh fight breakdowns!
Hashtags
#UFC319 #KhamzatChimaev #DricusDuPlessis #UFCTitleFight #MMA #SpinningElbow #UFCResults #ChicagoFights #TimElliott #UFCChampions