Khamzat Chimaev Wins UFC Middleweight Title in Chicago | UFC 319 Results & Highlights!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
59 views • 1 day ago

Khamzat Chimaev Wins UFC Middleweight Title in Chicago | UFC 319 Results & Highlights!

http://newsplusglobe.com/

UFC 319 delivered fireworks in Chicago: Khamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus Du Plessis to become the new Middleweight Champion with a near-flawless performance and unanimous 50-44 scorecards. History was made on the undercard with two spinning elbow finishes by Lerone Murphy and Carlos Prates. Tim Elliott scored a guillotine submission in a packed night of decisive action. What’s next for Chimaev—can he claim three-division gold? Watch all the top UFC 319 highlights and subscribe for fresh fight breakdowns!

#UFC319 #KhamzatChimaev #DricusDuPlessis #UFCTitleFight #MMA #SpinningElbow #UFCResults #ChicagoFights #TimElliott #UFCChampions

mma newsufc resultsufc 319khamzat chimaevdricus du plessisufc chicagomiddleweight titlemma highlightsspinning elbow knockouttim elliottlerone murphycarlos pratesufc fight recapufc champions
