Robots Replace Workers - Battle for Greenland - Ending DEI

Will Robots Replace Humans? What Automation Means for Jobs





Walk into an Amazon fulfillment center, and you’ll see a symphony of robotic arms, conveyor belts, and AI-powered sorting systems working in tireless synchronization. Humans are still there—walking, scanning, packaging—but the work they do has been transformed. Machines don’t sleep, take breaks, or unionize. They don’t make errors due to boredom or fatigue. They just keep going. Efficient. Silent. Relentless.





But what does this creeping spread of automation mean for the rest of us? Are we heading toward a future where robots will take over our jobs completely? Will humans become obsolete in the very economy they built? These questions, once confined to science fiction, now sit at the heart of real economic, social, and ethical debates around the globe.





Humanoid robots will build the next iPhones: The future of assembly?





UBTech Robotics and Foxconn are ushering in a new era of iPhone manufacturing by integrating humanoid robots such as the Walker S1 and Walker S2 into their production lines. With advanced capabilities and improvements in artificial intelligence, this collaboration seeks to solve labor shortages, reduce costs and set new standards in the industry. Humanoid robots promise to transform the future of smart manufacturing around the world.

Foxconn's robotic workforce





UBTech's Walker S1, the flagship humanoid robot, is designed to handle complex and demanding tasks at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant. After two months of intensive training in Shenzhen, the robot will be deployed to expand its applications beyond logistics, including sorting, assembly and quality control.





Greenland’s strategic position in seven maps: Why Trump wants the island





The world’s largest island sits in the Arctic Circle and is strategically and economically valuable.





US President Donald Trump is in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum (WEF), where the issue of Greenland will be front and centre.





Trump’s long-running fixation on acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO member Denmark, has escalated into a transatlantic imbroglio, with threats of sweeping new tariffs and even taking Greenland by military force rattling stock markets.





Greenlanders speak out against Danish rule after decades of forced sterilization, poor living conditions: 'They stole our future'





Native Greenlander Amarok Peterson was 27 years old when she learned the gut-wrenching truth about why she couldn’t have children — and that Denmark was to blame.





At 13, she became one of thousands of Greenlandic girls subjected to forced sterilization by Danish doctors who implanted an IUD in her womb without her knowledge.





“The Danes don’t see us as humans,” Petersen told The Post in a local Inuit restaurant overlooking Nuuk’s famous fjords. “They think we’re too expensive, too small a population. But they take our land, our children, our lives and expect thanks.”





‘No white men’ policy: what you can & can’t do in diversity hiring





Explore the intricacies of diversity hiring, where good intentions can sometimes blur lines and explicit policy can run into legal landmines. How can recruiters champion a more inclusive approach without sidelining any demographic?





https://resources.workable.com/stories-and-insights/no-white-men-policy-what-you-can-cant-do-in-diversity-hiring