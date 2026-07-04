Rainy Season Gardening: Fertilizing Plants + Garden-to-Table Vegetable Soup Recipe

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 4th! I hope that all of my fellow Americans have a wonderful and safe Independence Day Weekend! Now’s a great time to give our plants some love with fertilizer—it does take a bit of time, but it’s super important here in the middle of our rainy season. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I’ll share how I make a vegetable soup using up the frozen veggies from my last harvests. I’m also starting more green bean and melon seeds, hoping to get even more harvests as summer really kicks into gear. Plus, I’m finally seeing some new growth on my ginger!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll