Rainy Season Gardening: Fertilizing Plants + Garden-to-Table Vegetable Soup Recipe

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 4th! I hope that all of my fellow Americans have a wonderful and safe Independence Day Weekend! Now’s a great time to give our plants some love with fertilizer—it does take a bit of time, but it’s super important here in the middle of our rainy season. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I’ll share how I make a vegetable soup using up the frozen veggies from my last harvests. I’m also starting more green bean and melon seeds, hoping to get even more harvests as summer really kicks into gear. Plus, I’m finally seeing some new growth on my ginger!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:48The Battle Against Critters Continues
02:23How I Mix Fertilizer and Feed the Plants
05:02Checking Mini-Tomato Conditions
06:00Fertilizing All Garden Plants
12:07Garden-to-Table: Turning Frozen Veggies Into Soup
15:51The Mystery Plant in the Grow Room
16:56Starting Green Bean & Melon Seeds
19:12Preparing Last Year’s Green Bean Seeds
19:31Direct-Planting Green Beans Outdoors
20:31Arranging Plants in Indoor Grow Tent
22:02Finally, Some Sunshine!
22:32Garden Check-up
25:03New Ginger Shoots Appear!
26:13The Beauty of Kamakura