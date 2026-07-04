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Rainy Season Gardening: Fertilizing Plants + Garden-to-Table Vegetable Soup Recipe
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 4th! I hope that all of my fellow Americans have a wonderful and safe Independence Day Weekend! Now’s a great time to give our plants some love with fertilizer—it does take a bit of time, but it’s super important here in the middle of our rainy season. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I’ll share how I make a vegetable soup using up the frozen veggies from my last harvests. I’m also starting more green bean and melon seeds, hoping to get even more harvests as summer really kicks into gear. Plus, I’m finally seeing some new growth on my ginger! 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
garden harvestvegetable soup recipekamakura japankamakura gardeningkamakura gardenjapan garden vlogvegetable garden japangrowing gingerfertilizing plantsgarden to tablesummer gardening japanrainy season gardeninghomemade vegetable soupginger plant updategreen beans seedsmelon seedsindependence day japanjuly 4th gardeningfrozen vegetables recipeplanting seeds japan
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:48The Battle Against Critters Continues

02:23How I Mix Fertilizer and Feed the Plants

05:02Checking Mini-Tomato Conditions

06:00Fertilizing All Garden Plants

12:07Garden-to-Table: Turning Frozen Veggies Into Soup

15:51The Mystery Plant in the Grow Room

16:56Starting Green Bean & Melon Seeds

19:12Preparing Last Year’s Green Bean Seeds

19:31Direct-Planting Green Beans Outdoors

20:31Arranging Plants in Indoor Grow Tent

22:02Finally, Some Sunshine!

22:32Garden Check-up

25:03New Ginger Shoots Appear!

26:13The Beauty of Kamakura

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