Official Study: Heart Attack Drugs in mRNA Jabs Set to Kill Billions in 2025

Billions of people took the jab, believing it was the way out of the pandemic - or at the very least, that it was safe and effective. But the truth is, they were misled. The mRNA technology isn’t the safety net it was promised to be. Instead, beneath the surface, they’re carrying a ticking time bomb.
Groundbreaking new peer-reviewed research, studiously ignored by the mainstream media, reveals the truth: the spike protein isn’t a miracle of modern science, it’s a cardiotoxin, silently attacking your heart.
The chemicals in these vaccines were engineered with the precision of a thermobaric bomb - each component calibrated to set off a countdown. And that countdown? It’s ticking toward a heart attack.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
