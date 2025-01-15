BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Official Study: Heart Attack Drugs in mRNA Jabs Set to Kill Billions in 2025
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1139 views • 3 months ago

Billions of people took the jab, believing it was the way out of the pandemic - or at the very least, that it was safe and effective. But the truth is, they were misled. The mRNA technology isn’t the safety net it was promised to be. Instead, beneath the surface, they’re carrying a ticking time bomb.

Groundbreaking new peer-reviewed research, studiously ignored by the mainstream media, reveals the truth: the spike protein isn’t a miracle of modern science, it’s a cardiotoxin, silently attacking your heart.

The chemicals in these vaccines were engineered with the precision of a thermobaric bomb - each component calibrated to set off a countdown. And that countdown? It’s ticking toward a heart attack.

Receive up to $7,500 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
depopulationeugenicsbill gatesheart attackspfizercovidmrnacovid jabscardiotoxin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy