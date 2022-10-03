03/10/22 the Chinese Government Uses the State Power To Hijack and Attack NFSC’s Rescue Email System

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03/10/22 Nicole introduces the rescue operation of NFSC to the volunteer of the Spanish charity foundation ‘No Name Kitchen’ and mentions that while we have been working day and night to rescue the refugees from Ukraine, the CCP government used state power to hack our email rescue system.