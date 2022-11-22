Vovan and Lexus Pretended in Prank Call to be French President 'Macron' - Talked with Polish President 'Duda' about the Fallen Rocket

Vovan and Lexus pretended to be Macron and talked with Polish President Duda about the fallen rocket.

"Emmanuel, believe me, I'm extremely careful. I don't blame the Russians. Do you think I need a war with Russia? No. I don't want that," he said in a conversation.

After all this, an excuse from Duda's office immediately appeared on Twitter.

The Office of the Polish President is investigating the circumstances of the call by Russian pranksters to the head of state.

Technical reasons are also being clarified, how Vovan and Lexus were able to call the president of a NATO country in general.



