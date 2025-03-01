Zelensky's plane landed in Britain - time to cry on Starmer's shoulder.

Adding:

The Baltic states were not invited to tomorrow's European leaders' summit in London, which will include Zelensky, and they are reportedly "very displeased" about it, according to Sky News.

It’s noted that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will have a phone conversation with the Baltic leaders, but the countries themselves will not be directly participating.

A source told the outlet that the Baltic states "have a plan, but they weren't invited."

Adding:

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the President's Office revealed that Zelensky never intended, or rather, couldn’t sign the agreement on rare earth minerals. Because of this, he intentionally escalated tensions with Trump. According to a secret agreement, all Ukrainian resources (ports, gas transit system, nuclear power plants, underground gas storage) were handed over to Britain, which is why the President's Office had to maneuver. When the Trump Administration demanded a full-fledged agreement with drafts and deadlines, we were forced into a confrontation.

Adding:

Kiev Attempts to Strike Turkish Stream Gas Station Amid Zelensky's Washington Visit

On the night of February 28, as Zelensky visited Washington, Kiev attempted to attack a station responsible for supplying gas via the "Turkish Stream," according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Three Ukrainian drones were intercepted at a safe distance from the compressor station, which continues to operate normally. The Ministry of Defense also reminded that this was not the first such attempt, as Kiev had previously targeted Russian infrastructure twice — on January 11, attacking the "Russian" station, and on February 17, striking the Caspian Pipeline Consortium facility in Kropotkin.

Adding:

Maria Zakharova stated that Zelensky's rude behavior in Washington confirmed that he is a dangerous threat to the global community, obsessed with prolonging the war. She noted that Zelensky rejects peace because, for him, it is akin to death.

His visit to Washington, she added, was a complete political and diplomatic failure for the Kiev regime.