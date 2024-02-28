Horsemen of the Apocalypse Are Riding...As We Run To The Edge of Eternity

Mailbag Show 2.27.2024
It is with profound sorrow that we announce that our beloved sister Gerri Pett passed away today at 3:00MST. She had been suffering with significant health issues and had been admitted into the hospital on Sunday afternoon. She was greatly anointed and used her gifts serving the Lord in Brother Augusto’s Appearance Ministry for many, many years. Gerri was a faithful intercessor and a mighty prayer warrior who lived in service to the Lord. Gerri, you will never be forgotten and will live on in our hearts until we see you again in the presence of the Lord! We love you so very much.
MACRON SAYS 'NOTHING RULED OUT'...
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/02/27/europe/france-macron-troops-ukraine-intl/index.html
GOOGLE LAUNCHES ANTI-MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN
https://www.reuters.com/technology/google-launch-anti-misinformation-campaign-ahead-eu-elections-2024-02-16/?s=03
SERBIAN PRESIDENT: WESTERN LEADERS NO LONGER WORK FOR PEACE
https://nordictimes.com/europe/serbian-president-western-leaders-no-longer-work-for-peace/
PARIS CONFERENCE
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/26/emmanuel-macron-paris-conference-aims-to-show-the-west-has-means-to-defeat-putin?ref=upstract.com
THE VIEW CHALLENGES DR. PHIL OVER COVID LOCKDOWNLS
https://www.christianpost.com/news/the-view-co-hosts-challenge-dr-phil-over-covid-lockdowns.html
EMBALMER SHARES SHOCKING VIDEO REMOVING STRANGE STUFF FROM BLOOD VESSELS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/embalmer-shares-shocking-video-removing-strange-white-fibrous/
PATCH-STYLE 'VACCINE' TECHNOLOGY IN THE WORKS
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/no-more-needles-gates-foundation-funds-patch-style-vaccine-technology-2023-11-16/
