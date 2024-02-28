Create New Account
Horsemen of the Apocalypse Are Riding...As We Run To The Edge of Eternity
The Appearance
Mailbag Show 2.27.2024


It is with profound sorrow that we announce that our beloved sister Gerri Pett passed away today at 3:00MST. She had been suffering with significant health issues and had been admitted into the hospital on Sunday afternoon. She was greatly anointed and used her gifts serving the Lord in Brother Augusto’s Appearance Ministry for many, many years. Gerri was a faithful intercessor and a mighty prayer warrior who lived in service to the Lord. Gerri, you will never be forgotten and will live on in our hearts until we see you again in the presence of the Lord! We love you so very much.


MACRON SAYS 'NOTHING RULED OUT'...

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/02/27/europe/france-macron-troops-ukraine-intl/index.html


GOOGLE LAUNCHES ANTI-MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN

https://www.reuters.com/technology/google-launch-anti-misinformation-campaign-ahead-eu-elections-2024-02-16/?s=03


SERBIAN PRESIDENT: WESTERN LEADERS NO LONGER WORK FOR PEACE

https://nordictimes.com/europe/serbian-president-western-leaders-no-longer-work-for-peace/


PARIS CONFERENCE

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/26/emmanuel-macron-paris-conference-aims-to-show-the-west-has-means-to-defeat-putin?ref=upstract.com


THE VIEW CHALLENGES DR. PHIL OVER COVID LOCKDOWNLS

https://www.christianpost.com/news/the-view-co-hosts-challenge-dr-phil-over-covid-lockdowns.html


EMBALMER SHARES SHOCKING VIDEO REMOVING STRANGE STUFF FROM BLOOD VESSELS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/embalmer-shares-shocking-video-removing-strange-white-fibrous/


PATCH-STYLE 'VACCINE' TECHNOLOGY IN THE WORKS

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/no-more-needles-gates-foundation-funds-patch-style-vaccine-technology-2023-11-16/


