TIGHTEN YOUR LOINS WITH THE BELT OF TRUTH, Ephesians 6:14; 1 Peter 1:13; Luke 12:35; Matthew 25:1-13, 20230408

TIGHTEN YOUR LOINS WITH THE BELT OF TRUTH

Ephesians 6:14; 1 Peter 1:13; Luke 12:35; Matthew 25:1-13

GOD’s Sabbath: 20230408

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Ephesians 6:10-18

10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the LORD, and in the power of His might. 11 Put on the whole armour of GOD, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. 13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of GOD, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. 14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; 15 and your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; 16 above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of GOD: 18 praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints. Amen!

Isaiah 11:5 - And righteousness shall be the girdle of his loins,

and faithfulness the girdle of his reins. Amen!

Luke 12:35 - 35 Let your loins be girded about, and your lights burning. Amen!





1 Peter 1:13

13 Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ. Amen!

Matthew 25:1-13

Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom. 2 And five of them were wise, and five were foolish. 3 They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them: 4 but the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps. 5 While the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept. 6 And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him. 7 Then all those virgins arose, and trimmed their lamps. 8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out. 9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves. 10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut. 11 Afterward came also the other virgins, saying, Lord, Lord, open to us. 12 But he answered and said, Verily I say unto you, I know you not. 13 Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh. Amen!