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The Two Witnesses Part 1
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74 views • January 27, 2020
Who are the two witnesses Revelation chapter 11? Many have speculated on their identity, but are they correct? Could these two people, in fact, have a connection to the first two witnesses, Adam and Eve? God declares the end from the beginning, and that may be true for these two figures in prophecy.
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