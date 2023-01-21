Topher: All I know is I want to take down the CCP! It’s been fun bringing in the Chinese New Year with the NFSC. The CCP is coming down!

https://gettr.com/post/p25ttnyba4f
“All I know is I want to take down the CCP! It’s been fun bringing in the Chinese New Year with the NFSC. The CCP is coming down! I can tell that the NFSC started from the heart, and it continues to beat with the sound of a heart. I wish Mr. Miles Guo nothing but the best; I’m praying for his success!” @tophertownmusic
#IAmSingRo #GMusic #NFSC
