Pt 1The Final Judgement A.I., Robots, Demonic, Men in Black

Read Along: Pt 1 The Final Judgement A.I., Robots, Demonic, Men in Black

https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/12/the-final-judgement.html

cont. The Final Judgement A.I., Robots, Demonic, Men in Black

https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/12/cont-final-judgement-ai-robots-demonic.html

PG here Patriot Gallery Leah and Michelle's Mother

I am a servant of God.

12/6/2023 Hanukkah December 7th through 15th

Goose Bumps Time Square is taken over.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/73JSAiDh7jFV/The gold and silver

Are My Personal Property

The Earth is My Personal Property

I Created Heaven and The Earth

All things Visible and Invisible

It is all My Personal Property

A part from, Me, (God),

Men Are Trespassers On My

Personal Property

Man can not own

Another

Man

For God Created all Men

Men are God's personal property

Men owe their lives to Almighty God

Who Created Man out of the Earth.

Men you could say are patented by God.

If Any man harms God's Property,

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%