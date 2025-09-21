“Getting a COVID-19 booster is now reserved for the mentally ill”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Leake, co-author with Dr McCullough MD of Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, did not hold back:
“There is nothing in the COVID-19 vaccine program, starting with the fact they don’t work, they don’t prevent infection and transmission. The entire program is a fraud.”
John Leake argues Big Pharma buys advertising not to sell products, but to control the media narrative and silence dissenting voices.
