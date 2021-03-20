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TWIT: This Week in Tyranny/ CPN: Clown Planet News: Vaccine Passports, Biden, Flu, Fauci Grilled
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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40 views • March 20, 2021
https://twitter.com/i/events/1372622304845332481

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1372568301084286977

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1372876657644736515

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/27/politics/fauci-coronavirus-wear-masks-cnntv/index.html

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1372888243520307201

https://drleemerritt.com/media/

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1370189095427801089

https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/derbez:3

https://odysee.com/@yellowgenius:0/FAUCI---HYPOCRITE-PLUS%E2%80%A6:c

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19

https://twitter.com/cherylboruszko/status/1372451813937586177

https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-all-out-brawl-at-florida-airport-after-passengers-kicked-off-plane-for-violating-mask-policy

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/17/technology/walmart-vaccine-verification-app.html

https://www.seahawks.com/news/seattle-seahawks-and-clear-announce-partnership-to-create-safer-return-to-footba

https://www.businessinsider.com/europe-germany-italy-enter-third-wave-of-covid-19-pandemic-2021-3

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1371967641229869057

https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2021/03/16/moderna-to-begin-covid-19-trials-on-children/

https://twitter.com/moderna_tx/status/1371779513865154562

https://investors.modernatx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/moderna-announces-first-participants-dosed-phase-23-study-0

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/johnson-johnson-why-trust-vaccine/?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=defender

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qweYCUlsP8Y

https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/covid-19-test-accuracy-may-vary-by-time-of-day-study-shows/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_campaign=SocialFlow

https://www.businessinsider.com/white-house-launch-1-billion-ad-blitz-covid-vaccines-report-2021-3

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1372651779989602306

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-17/china-embraces-vaccine-passports-while-the-west-mulls-ethics/13252588

https://theohiostar.com/2021/03/15/china-demands-to-be-in-charge-of-global-vaccine-passport-system/

https://www.wltx.com/article/travel/vaccine-passports-covid-19-travel/275-07e14f27-977d-4636-96d1-37eccd3f4d27

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/youtube-fully-deletes-tlav-astrazeneca-vaccine-pushed-despite-dangers-rand-paul-calls-out-fauci/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizers-covid-vaccine-lucrative/

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1371856224329871361

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/20-countries-suspend-astrazeneca-vaccine/

https://www.corbettreport.com/exploring-the-oxford-astrazeneca-eugenics-links/

https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/italian-teacher-dies-hours-after-getting-astrazeneca-vaccine/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&;utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/spain-cyprus-italy-france-to-resume-use-of-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine20210319022053/

https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/biden-highlighting-vaccine-work-thursday/507-50a6cf00-64f5-480d-8502-208f7de35e99

https://www.archgh.org/news-events/news/latest-news/latest-news/archdiocese-to-maintain-current-covid-19-health-protocols/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IZxneRQOP8

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/swine-flu-vaccine-side-effects-so-bad-that-children-were-like-schizophrenics-37275895.html

https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/denied-the-sacraments

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/month-without-water-jackson-mississippi-struggling-residents-fear-next-outage-n1261016

https://twitter.com/wef/status/1370389122519420928

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/03/the-end-of-flu/

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm#ILIActivityMap
Keywords
vaccinecatholicbidenfaucimaskscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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