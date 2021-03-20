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TWIT: This Week in Tyranny/ CPN: Clown Planet News: Vaccine Passports, Biden, Flu, Fauci Grilled
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40 views • March 20, 2021
https://twitter.com/i/events/1372622304845332481
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1372568301084286977
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1372876657644736515
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/27/politics/fauci-coronavirus-wear-masks-cnntv/index.html
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1372888243520307201
https://drleemerritt.com/media/
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1370189095427801089
https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/derbez:3
https://odysee.com/@yellowgenius:0/FAUCI---HYPOCRITE-PLUS%E2%80%A6:c
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19
https://twitter.com/cherylboruszko/status/1372451813937586177
https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-all-out-brawl-at-florida-airport-after-passengers-kicked-off-plane-for-violating-mask-policy
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/17/technology/walmart-vaccine-verification-app.html
https://www.seahawks.com/news/seattle-seahawks-and-clear-announce-partnership-to-create-safer-return-to-footba
https://www.businessinsider.com/europe-germany-italy-enter-third-wave-of-covid-19-pandemic-2021-3
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1371967641229869057
https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2021/03/16/moderna-to-begin-covid-19-trials-on-children/
https://twitter.com/moderna_tx/status/1371779513865154562
https://investors.modernatx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/moderna-announces-first-participants-dosed-phase-23-study-0
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/johnson-johnson-why-trust-vaccine/?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=defender
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qweYCUlsP8Y
https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/covid-19-test-accuracy-may-vary-by-time-of-day-study-shows/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_campaign=SocialFlow
https://www.businessinsider.com/white-house-launch-1-billion-ad-blitz-covid-vaccines-report-2021-3
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1372651779989602306
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-17/china-embraces-vaccine-passports-while-the-west-mulls-ethics/13252588
https://theohiostar.com/2021/03/15/china-demands-to-be-in-charge-of-global-vaccine-passport-system/
https://www.wltx.com/article/travel/vaccine-passports-covid-19-travel/275-07e14f27-977d-4636-96d1-37eccd3f4d27
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/youtube-fully-deletes-tlav-astrazeneca-vaccine-pushed-despite-dangers-rand-paul-calls-out-fauci/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizers-covid-vaccine-lucrative/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1371856224329871361
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/20-countries-suspend-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://www.corbettreport.com/exploring-the-oxford-astrazeneca-eugenics-links/
https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/italian-teacher-dies-hours-after-getting-astrazeneca-vaccine/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&;utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/spain-cyprus-italy-france-to-resume-use-of-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine20210319022053/
https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/biden-highlighting-vaccine-work-thursday/507-50a6cf00-64f5-480d-8502-208f7de35e99
https://www.archgh.org/news-events/news/latest-news/latest-news/archdiocese-to-maintain-current-covid-19-health-protocols/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IZxneRQOP8
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/swine-flu-vaccine-side-effects-so-bad-that-children-were-like-schizophrenics-37275895.html
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/denied-the-sacraments
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/month-without-water-jackson-mississippi-struggling-residents-fear-next-outage-n1261016
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1370389122519420928
https://realclimatescience.com/2021/03/the-end-of-flu/
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm#ILIActivityMap
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1372568301084286977
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1372876657644736515
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/27/politics/fauci-coronavirus-wear-masks-cnntv/index.html
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1372888243520307201
https://drleemerritt.com/media/
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1370189095427801089
https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/derbez:3
https://odysee.com/@yellowgenius:0/FAUCI---HYPOCRITE-PLUS%E2%80%A6:c
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/lasting-immunity-found-after-recovery-covid-19
https://twitter.com/cherylboruszko/status/1372451813937586177
https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-all-out-brawl-at-florida-airport-after-passengers-kicked-off-plane-for-violating-mask-policy
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/17/technology/walmart-vaccine-verification-app.html
https://www.seahawks.com/news/seattle-seahawks-and-clear-announce-partnership-to-create-safer-return-to-footba
https://www.businessinsider.com/europe-germany-italy-enter-third-wave-of-covid-19-pandemic-2021-3
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1371967641229869057
https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2021/03/16/moderna-to-begin-covid-19-trials-on-children/
https://twitter.com/moderna_tx/status/1371779513865154562
https://investors.modernatx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/moderna-announces-first-participants-dosed-phase-23-study-0
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/johnson-johnson-why-trust-vaccine/?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=defender
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qweYCUlsP8Y
https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/covid-19-test-accuracy-may-vary-by-time-of-day-study-shows/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_campaign=SocialFlow
https://www.businessinsider.com/white-house-launch-1-billion-ad-blitz-covid-vaccines-report-2021-3
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1372651779989602306
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-17/china-embraces-vaccine-passports-while-the-west-mulls-ethics/13252588
https://theohiostar.com/2021/03/15/china-demands-to-be-in-charge-of-global-vaccine-passport-system/
https://www.wltx.com/article/travel/vaccine-passports-covid-19-travel/275-07e14f27-977d-4636-96d1-37eccd3f4d27
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/youtube-fully-deletes-tlav-astrazeneca-vaccine-pushed-despite-dangers-rand-paul-calls-out-fauci/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizers-covid-vaccine-lucrative/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1371856224329871361
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/20-countries-suspend-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://www.corbettreport.com/exploring-the-oxford-astrazeneca-eugenics-links/
https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/italian-teacher-dies-hours-after-getting-astrazeneca-vaccine/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&;utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/spain-cyprus-italy-france-to-resume-use-of-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine20210319022053/
https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/biden-highlighting-vaccine-work-thursday/507-50a6cf00-64f5-480d-8502-208f7de35e99
https://www.archgh.org/news-events/news/latest-news/latest-news/archdiocese-to-maintain-current-covid-19-health-protocols/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IZxneRQOP8
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/swine-flu-vaccine-side-effects-so-bad-that-children-were-like-schizophrenics-37275895.html
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/denied-the-sacraments
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/month-without-water-jackson-mississippi-struggling-residents-fear-next-outage-n1261016
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1370389122519420928
https://realclimatescience.com/2021/03/the-end-of-flu/
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm#ILIActivityMap
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