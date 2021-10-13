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Vaccine blocks the inhibitors causing co-morbidies
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354 views • October 13, 2021
How come things like shingles herpes and cancer are on the rise? It’s because we let the genie out of the bottle. The vaccine inhibits the inhibitors. The vaccine stops the suppressor and regulator cells from doing their job. Imagine the destruction of the very cells that try to maintain the body’s homeostasis by preventing the cells that enhance the body’s comorbidities.
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