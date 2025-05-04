⚠️ US killed MORE German CIVILIANS than German soldiers during WWII – Ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson, Judging Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️ US killed MORE German CIVILIANS than German soldiers during WWII – Ex-CIA analyst
💬 “The Soviets, primarily the Russians, caused 80% of the combat deaths of the Germans,” said Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, discussing the USSR's role in defeating the Nazi Germany.
💬 “We were committing acts of terrorism. We were killing civilians for political purposes,” Johnson described American military strategy, recently praised by Trump as “brilliance.”