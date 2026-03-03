Broadcast for global peace 2026-03-03 10-47

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The only alternative to war is peace and the only road to peace is negotiations. Golda Meir.
Introduce a peace & cease fire agreement.
To prevent and end all wars over the Ukraine, Palestine and Iran.
Pull out the troops, the war is over.
Negotiations are the only way,
A global peace agreement and global cease fire agreement is another option.
Keep the wars contained to as few countries as possible, Deescalate them and negotiate peace.