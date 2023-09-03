Create New Account
And Now!...Quarantined FEMA Lockdowns of 74,000 at Burning Man @ Black Rock..NO ONE OUT No ONE IN!!!
Alex Hammer
4267 Subscribers
363 views
Published Yesterday

https://www.tiktok.com/@paykells/video/7274448972754767147


RED ALERT! BURNING MAN-EBOLA-FEMA DISPATCHED-70,000 FENCED IN

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IaYA4LAVBz7P/


Fall 2022 ~ The Zombie Apocalypse Cometh !?! Mass Proof and Evidence

https://youtu.be/jVRxDMFyf3U


THE “MARBURG” PSYOP - ACTIVATED IN THE JABBED VIA 5G, THE ZOMBIE ACTIVATION?

https://rumble.com/v1dix79-the-marburg-psyop-activated-in-the-jabbed-via-5g-the-zombie-activation.html?mref=6zof&mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Patriots+Base&ep=2&fbclid=IwAR0_D2VWdMFwdkMff2zmGs7sEaVhoRXk1QgPSzVZBHlu3pw_rJHYOfYICEg


Three Days of Darkness Fall 2022

https://youtu.be/R3457YneKrk


Jeffreyprather.com

https://jeffreyprather.com/


The Movie "The Cell" Trailer

https://youtu.be/BCns4w3GA9A


CDC announces zombie preparedeness

https://youtu.be/ZdvaZEwM6B4


Fact check: Fake claim about US purchase of 30,000 guillotines has circulated for years

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/09/02/fact-check-claim-stating-us-bought-30-000-guillotines-fake/5658967002/


Human Ants circling cell phone

https://youtu.be/GFX7mRl7xDs


The Cell; Magnetic Controllable Zombies RUS

https://rumble.com/v1819al-the-cell-magnetic-controllable-zombies-rus.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2


HEADS UP All! ~ Vaxxed Have Programmable Zombie Brain Implants

https://rumble.com/v1dkmb9-heads-up-all-vaxxed-have-programmable-zombie-brain-implants.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Aplanetruth15

https://www.youtube.com/@aplanetruth1571/videos


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsgeo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoaxmanuufactures fires

