Brighteon Broadcast News, June 12, 2023 - SEC wages WAR on crypto to protect fiat banking MONOPOLY over money

0:00 Intro

1:35 Trump Indictment

5:30 Dog vs Snake

15:13 War on Crypto

38:20 Interesting Observation

53:45 Interview with Alix Mayer





- DOJ uses word games to indict President Trump over non-classified documents with "classification markings"

- Ranch animal medicine update: Snake bites, wound healing

- The SEC declares war on crypto to protect monopolistic fiat currency banks

- Federal Reserve eliminates reserve requirements for retail banks, ensuring an eventual collapse

- Globalists plan to crash crypto and bankrupt retail banks while confiscating most assets

- The collapse and reformation of western civilization will see assets swept up by those in charge

- Uninformed masses will be left penniless and homeless, owning nothing as the currency goes to zero

- NATO weapons are failing in Ukraine, bringing more shame to the west

- De-dollarization accelerates globally as more countries turn away from the petrodollar

- US military is now replacing Americans with illegals who are offered citizenship for joining the military

- The new military, made up of illegals, will gladly fire on Americans

- REPLACEMENTS will take over the country while Americans are jabbed to death and pushed out of society





