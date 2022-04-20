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Eva Bartlett: Interview with Dean O'Brien: Ukraine's "Kill List" and Reporting From the Donbass (MIRRORED)
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281 views • April 20, 2022
Eva Bartlett: Interview with Dean O'Brien: Ukraine's "Kill List" and Reporting From the Donbass (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/pqqbaR0Hv78
The other day I spoke with Dean O'Brien, a UK photojournalist, on his reporting from the Donbass.
With World Press Freedom Day only having recently passed, our conversation about the Ukrainian kill list, which includes journalists who have reported from the Donbass and/or Crimea, was appropriately timed.
Both Dean and myself are on that kill list, for our crimes of reporting on how Ukraine's shelling of frontline villages is terrorizing mostly elderly civilians, destroying their homes, and is generally ignored by Western corporate media and politicians.
Please consider supporting Dean's journalism:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/deanobeano1968
https://www.patreon.com/deanobrien
https://twitter.com/DeanoBeano1
Related Links:
https://www.donbass-insider.com/2019/10/21/ukrainian-parliament-speaker-rejects-un-call-to-close-mirotvorets-website/
https://www.patreon.com/posts/liliya-nikon-49952597
https://www.patreon.com/posts/anna-tuv-48731465
https://www.mintpressnews.com/under-fire-from-ukraine-everyday-life-in-the-donetsk-peoples-republic/262363/
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqtiZC-4QZC3VvabZMbM0FbOcwBoLdGBT
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/pqqbaR0Hv78
The other day I spoke with Dean O'Brien, a UK photojournalist, on his reporting from the Donbass.
With World Press Freedom Day only having recently passed, our conversation about the Ukrainian kill list, which includes journalists who have reported from the Donbass and/or Crimea, was appropriately timed.
Both Dean and myself are on that kill list, for our crimes of reporting on how Ukraine's shelling of frontline villages is terrorizing mostly elderly civilians, destroying their homes, and is generally ignored by Western corporate media and politicians.
Please consider supporting Dean's journalism:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/deanobeano1968
https://www.patreon.com/deanobrien
https://twitter.com/DeanoBeano1
Related Links:
https://www.donbass-insider.com/2019/10/21/ukrainian-parliament-speaker-rejects-un-call-to-close-mirotvorets-website/
https://www.patreon.com/posts/liliya-nikon-49952597
https://www.patreon.com/posts/anna-tuv-48731465
https://www.mintpressnews.com/under-fire-from-ukraine-everyday-life-in-the-donetsk-peoples-republic/262363/
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqtiZC-4QZC3VvabZMbM0FbOcwBoLdGBT
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