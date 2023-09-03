Is Weather Modification controlling weather around the world?
44 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
This video describes different methods governments use to control the weather around theworld
Keywords
climate changegeoengineeringweather modificationweather manipulation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos