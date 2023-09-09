The Tiger and the Snake Financial Report 09/08/2023

In this episode Angry Tiger talks about Immaculate Deflation, Shortages on the Way, Has the Oil Booby Trap Finally Been Sprung?, The Feds Beige Book, A Newer Kinder FED Vice President, Does Joe Biden Need To Poop?, Is Inflation Causing Biden's Constipation?, The Markets, The Debt Market, Crypto, Gold, and more!

