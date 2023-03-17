"The CCP Is The Greatest Existential Threat Not Just To The U.S. But To The World Because They Believe That Everything Under Heaven Is Theirs! Not Only Is Taiwan A Province In Waiting, The U.S. Is A Province In Waiting. So Is Canada. So Is Every Piece Of Real Estate On The Planet. The CCP Believes They're Entitled To It! They've Even Made Territorial Claims To The Moon And Mars."





Radio Host Steve Gruber (@SteveGruber) with the #NFSC at #CPAC2023 talking about the evil CCP's plans to take control of the entire planet and more.