Here Come The Coronavirus Vaccine Deaths 12/17/2020

WARNING: If you are not comfortable watching someone die, do not watch this!!



MSM, fact-checkers, social media trolls, and the like will spin this as a normal fainting spell and that she gets them all the time or some other garbage. Remember how the there's no voter fraud? Well there's going to be no vaccine deaths either. Take that to the bank.



Full credit to Jim Stone: As of 12/17/2020, 1 nurse in Alaska dies 10 minutes after being Corona Vaxxed. 1 nurse goes down on live TV (Channel 3 Chattanooga TN) after Corona Vax, no she is a nurse and not squeamish about needles. Watch for Snopes to immediately cover for this and spin this as a good thing, showing that it's working.



//Quoting Jim Stone://

"and I am sure Snopes will have a nice debunk all faked up in minutes!

In the video: Channel 3 chattanooga was broadcasting health care workers getting the shot. The first nurse got it on camera, looked dazed right afterward, got more and more dazed and within fifteen minutes passed out and fell to the floor, LIVE, ON TV. This happened AFTER the nurse in Alaska died (about as quickly.) there is no confirmation this nurse died, and there never will be. She'll be finnigan, up again, feeling like a pup again tomorrow, even if it takes an AI deep fake to accomplish it.



Look at her. You can tell she is already on her way out two minutes after the shot, with her eyes bugged wide open, trying to convince herself nothing is happening to her because only a nutcase would think so, and then minutes later DOWN SHE GOES. Psych warfare worked well enough to take THAT nurse out, she's an obvious GONER.



IMPORTANT: THIS WAS THE HEAD NURSE, IDENTIFIED ON HER TAG. YOU CAN DAMN WELL BET SHE WAS NOT SQUEAMISH ABOUT NEEDLES AND DID NOT PASS OUT FROM ANYTHING OTHER THAN A SEVERE ADVERSE REACTION WHICH WITH LITTLE DOUBT WAS PLANNED BY THE MANUFACTURER.

In this case, the "adverse reaction" was probably sudden death but she'll be just fine tomorrow, BET ON IT.



ALLOW ME TO MAKE A SALIENT POINT:



Who is getting this shot first? America's first responders, and medical people. IF YOU WERE DOING THE OPENING SHOTS OF A WAR, FOR MAX DAMAGE, who would you take out FIRST, to make sure no subsequent people got any medical care? This video has the answer! oh, but it is nothing. Don't worry about what happened, that kind of thing happens ALL THE TIME, there is nothing fishy about this and if you think so, you're a no good rotten conspiracy theory spewing disturbing ANTI SEMITE. Oh, I'll also throw in YOU ARE GUILTY OF AN INSURRECTION AND WILL BE CONVICTED OF TREASON if you say anything AT ALL is strange with that vax, GOOD PEOPLE MADE THAT VAX and you're an ungrateful PSYCHO like that doctor in Britain they locked in a nut house for speaking out against the vax if you question that!

Update: Trolls are in freakout mode making up any lie to explain the following. New lies: She has a fainting problem she admits to and stated later, after she got back up. FACT: She's the head nurse, and if you have such a problem you can't even be a nurse. You cannot even get a drivers license. You cannot do ANY CRITICAL JOB AT ALL. Let alone put in an IV!



Another lie: Vaccines can't do that to you. REALITY: If there is a severe adverse reaction, they sure as hell can, and who's to say this is a vaccine at all?



THEY ARE GOING NUTZ trying to troll what happened to that nurse. They are spewing every lie in the book. Because their MONSTER is at stake, having wiped out THE TOP FREAKING NURSE AT THE HOSPITAL, LIVE, ON TV, WITH THE ORIGINAL VIDEO SEAMLESSLY CONTINUING FROM SHOT TO PASS OUT. THEY ARE SCREWED. Think they'll give up? ANSWER: There was no evidence of election fraud, WAS THERE. They never lie, DO THEY?"

//End Jim Stone Quote//