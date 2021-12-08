Fighting Man Dates, Revolution, and Real American History! Part 13 of WAKE UP, AMERICA!!!

Recorded Thanksgiving Day, November 25th, 2021 in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii.Part 13 of my "Wake Up America! The Information War is ON!" series. Topics covered in this episode include:- Religious Exemptions & God-given Rights- Bill Gates' next bioweapon and the Mark of the Beast- Human-Trafficking Past & Present- The truth about Obummer & Big Mike- Aloha Freedom Coalition rallies in Waikiki, Honolulu- American Founding Fathers: Patrick Henry & George Washington- African-American Heroes of the Revolution & Civil War: Phillis Wheatley, Sgt. William Harvey Carney & the 54th Massachusetts Regiment- Col. Robert Gould Shaw, young leader of the 54th- William Wilberforce's lifelong fight against slavery in England- The powerful truth of the book "Uncle Tom's Cabin"- Racial Division as an ongoing tactic for the last 100 years according to Manning Johnson and his book, "Color, Communism, and Common Sense" from 1958- The jabs and what Polish scientist Dr. Franc Zawleski found in them- Training for the Coming KingdomPlease check out Parts 1-12 in order as I build on the info!If you need inspiration in writing your Religious Exemption, please see mine here:"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are."“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin FranklinABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.Because the mainstream media won't tell you.WE are now the news.