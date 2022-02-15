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192) Eduardo Yahbes sobre microtecnologia e hidrogel da DARPA
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34 views • February 15, 2022
Créditos a ORWELLITO, Feb 14, 2022: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/yahbes.html
Dr. Eduardo Yahbes on microtechnology and DARPA hydrogel: https://rumble.com/vuvjal-dr.-eduardo-yahbes-on-microtechnology-and-darpa-hydrogel.html
O Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, médico e investigador, falou este fim-de-semana para o COMUSAV sobre a microtecnologia encontrada nas vacinas COVID e no hidrogel DARPA. Como disse o seu colega Dr. José Luis Gettor há dias, o hidrogel DARPA é encontrado em esfregaços de teste PCR, e é uma arma biológica: Dr. José Luis Gettor on the 'DARPA hydrogel' in nasal swabs: https://rumble.com/vujdim-dr.-jos-luis-gettor-on-the-darpa-hydrogel-in-nasal-swabs.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Dr. Eduardo Yahbes on microtechnology and DARPA hydrogel: https://rumble.com/vuvjal-dr.-eduardo-yahbes-on-microtechnology-and-darpa-hydrogel.html
O Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, médico e investigador, falou este fim-de-semana para o COMUSAV sobre a microtecnologia encontrada nas vacinas COVID e no hidrogel DARPA. Como disse o seu colega Dr. José Luis Gettor há dias, o hidrogel DARPA é encontrado em esfregaços de teste PCR, e é uma arma biológica: Dr. José Luis Gettor on the 'DARPA hydrogel' in nasal swabs: https://rumble.com/vujdim-dr.-jos-luis-gettor-on-the-darpa-hydrogel-in-nasal-swabs.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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