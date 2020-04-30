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#DavidKnightShow HR3: Lockdown Is Killing America, Not #Covid19
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22 views • April 30, 2020
When will the American people tell the government they’ve had enough
On this Thursday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll cover the Michael Flynn trial as mainstream media learns what we have known all along, that he was setup by the Deep State.
Also, how many dangerous bio-labs does China have, and why is Elon Musk so infuriated?
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On this Thursday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll cover the Michael Flynn trial as mainstream media learns what we have known all along, that he was setup by the Deep State.
Also, how many dangerous bio-labs does China have, and why is Elon Musk so infuriated?
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
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