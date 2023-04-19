Create New Account
Northern Wisconsin is Awesome & Terrifying | Hi Tunnel Digout
Live Honest WI
Published 16 hours ago |

We got about 18" of snow in 14 hours + 40mph gusts. Crazy. Northern Wisconsin is awesome and terrifying! So here I am digging out our hi-tunnel for winter chickens whilst nursing a sunburn from the previous week of summer.

--

#winterwonderland #snow #snowstorm

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
