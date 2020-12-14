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CANCER - THE FORBIDDEN CURES
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111 views • December 14, 2020
Cancer is the only disease that has been defeated dozens of times without anyone knowing it. Why?
In the last 100 years dozens of doctors, scientists and researchers have come up with the most diverse, effective solutions against cancer. We just never knew about it.
From Essiac to shark cartilage, from mistletoe to the most recent anti-fungal therapies, there are several different methods of curing cancer whose effectiveness seems beyond any reasonable doubt.
In the last 100 years dozens of doctors, scientists and researchers have come up with the most diverse, effective solutions against cancer. We just never knew about it.
From Essiac to shark cartilage, from mistletoe to the most recent anti-fungal therapies, there are several different methods of curing cancer whose effectiveness seems beyond any reasonable doubt.
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