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Vaccine Secrets Ep1
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26 views • September 21, 2021
Jonathon Otto interviews doctors and scientists about the Covid Vaccine.
There is a series of 12 of his works, the first two were free and downloadable until Utube removed them. We need to support him and his work. Even if you don't, you will learn a lot from the first two.
He gets right down into the nitty gritty, well worth paying for the remainder of the videos.
There is a series of 12 of his works, the first two were free and downloadable until Utube removed them. We need to support him and his work. Even if you don't, you will learn a lot from the first two.
He gets right down into the nitty gritty, well worth paying for the remainder of the videos.
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