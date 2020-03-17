Coronavirus And Market Crash: The Mother Of All (Man-made) Crises

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As the Fed fires money bazookas at the markets to no avail, governors across the US are shutting down businesses and destroying livelihoods. This is government out of control - it is many times more dangerous than any coronavirus.
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