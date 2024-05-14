Johnny Cirucci Special Report: Revenge of the Nerd-Hooker, Part II

SR 2024-05-14 Revenge of the Nerd-Hooker, Pt. 2

Revenge of the Nerd-Hooker: Proof That Media-Spotlit “ANTI-VAXXERS” Work for the Gov’t-Big Pharma Complex

https://johnnycirucci.com/revenge-of-the-nerd-hooker-proof-that-media-spotlit-anti-vaxxers-work-for-the-govt-big-pharma-complex/

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/