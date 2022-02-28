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BREAKING -- This is NOT an Invasion..!! -- MSM Cuts her Off then Deletes Interview..
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372 views • February 28, 2022
It's all a BIG SHOW!! They are all working together to usher in the nwo.
So the Anchor says "Watch how a Russian aircraft bombs a village! The screen on the left shows the images from the video game Arma 3 which is an open-world,realism based military tactical game.
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=120238837243914&;id=100077733931980
LIVE CAMERA from Kyiv Ukraine after Russian invasion #Ukraine #Kiev #Kyiv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycFYyQcuL1w
LIVE FROM UKRAINE: Maidan square in Kyiv as Russian forces advance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4kzHlu0iQ8&;t=5893s
original link by AntiDisinformation10
https://rumble.com/vvuqzt-this-is-not-an-invastion-msm-cuts-her-off-then-deletes-interview-but-i-foun.html?fbclid=IwAR2AOfQhZk9IEoFTcrrIViKAFeNUQyaQD4mwNwjt1JyV3vGgXPvCoQnSes8
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
So the Anchor says "Watch how a Russian aircraft bombs a village! The screen on the left shows the images from the video game Arma 3 which is an open-world,realism based military tactical game.
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=120238837243914&;id=100077733931980
LIVE CAMERA from Kyiv Ukraine after Russian invasion #Ukraine #Kiev #Kyiv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycFYyQcuL1w
LIVE FROM UKRAINE: Maidan square in Kyiv as Russian forces advance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4kzHlu0iQ8&;t=5893s
original link by AntiDisinformation10
https://rumble.com/vvuqzt-this-is-not-an-invastion-msm-cuts-her-off-then-deletes-interview-but-i-foun.html?fbclid=IwAR2AOfQhZk9IEoFTcrrIViKAFeNUQyaQD4mwNwjt1JyV3vGgXPvCoQnSes8
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
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