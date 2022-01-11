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Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro (April 1, 1954 – August 5, 1992)
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101 views • January 11, 2022
Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro (April 1, 1954 – August 5, 1992)
Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro was an American drummer, songwriter and record producer dies 27 days after the release date of "57 Channels (And Nothin' On)". Porcaro played the drums on this song, written and performed by Bruce Springsteen, appearing on his album Human Touch, released in 1992. 57 Channels (And Nothin' On) was released as a single, (side B was "Part Man, Part Monkey") charting in the Top 100 in various countries. A video for the song was also released. The title may be a reference to cable television, which carries more channels than terrestrial television.
The official story is that Porcaro died at Humana Hospital-West Hills on the evening of August 5, 1992, at the age of 38, after falling ill while spraying insecticide in the yard of his Hidden Hills home.
Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro was an American drummer, songwriter and record producer dies 27 days after the release date of "57 Channels (And Nothin' On)". Porcaro played the drums on this song, written and performed by Bruce Springsteen, appearing on his album Human Touch, released in 1992. 57 Channels (And Nothin' On) was released as a single, (side B was "Part Man, Part Monkey") charting in the Top 100 in various countries. A video for the song was also released. The title may be a reference to cable television, which carries more channels than terrestrial television.
The official story is that Porcaro died at Humana Hospital-West Hills on the evening of August 5, 1992, at the age of 38, after falling ill while spraying insecticide in the yard of his Hidden Hills home.
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